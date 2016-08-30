Kudos: West Manatee Fire Rescue firefighters give free help on installing smoke detectors

I feel it is important to spread the word, especially to elderly people still living in their homes, about a wonderful free service provided by West Manatee Fire Rescue.
When one of my mother’s smoke detectors began to malfunction, I wasn’t sure how to solve the problem. The two units were at least 30 years old and needed to be replaced.
I phoned “WMFR” and three of the most professional, courteous, and caring individuals installed two new smoke detectors at no charge — on a Saturday afternoon, no less! They even positioned one unit so my mom, who is on a fixed income, wouldn’t have to call an electrician!
Their motto, “Excellence through commitment, courage and compassion,” is not just lip service — they are the real deal. Kudos to these wonderful people who do so much to keep us safe in our homes. God bless you and thanks again for all that you do!
Fran Barba
Bradenton
