Hillary Clinton slogans lack forethought

One of Hillary Clinton’s campaign slogans is requiring the wealthy to pay their “fair share” of taxes. That is a hollow proposition. In order to make it a plausible theory it requires a definition of who is wealthy and how much comprises a fair share, both of which are missing. Lacking those missing elements, one is left to define “fair share” based on one’s particular circumstances.
Also, the blanket condemnation of corporations does not make any distinction between types or sizes of corporations. Some corporations are charitable organizations that enjoy tax-free status.
Her campaign slogans lack forethought. Such frivolous positions are designed to elicit votes from gullible voters.
As the journalist, H. L. Mincken wrote, “My guess is that well over 80 percent of the human race goes without having a single original thought.”
D. Merrill Adams
Palmetto
