Trump’s disdain for veterans repugnant

I have to say that what impresses me most about Trump is not that he’s a megalomaniac who cares only about himself, his bro-mance with Putin and other dictators, but his ability to strut out on stage with one foot, and usually both, placed firmly in his mouth.
And me, as a Vietnam combat veteran and retired military, resent his disdain and insulting manner towards veterans, Purple Heart winners and those who have died while in service while he was able to get himself deferred not once, but five times for a bone splinter. And when asked which foot, he can’t remember. He makes me sick.
Thomas Steveley
Bradenton Beach
Comments