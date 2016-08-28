Traffic laws not being enforced in Manatee County

I wish to castigate the police departments for not enforcing the law enacted in July 2015 to reduce road rage. Statute 316.081 designates drivers should not travel in the left lane of traffic unless they are passing cars in the right lane. This is not just for the interstates.
Especially and specifically section (3): On a road, street, or highway having two or more lanes allowing movement in the same direction, a driver may not continue to operate a motor vehicle in the furthermost left-hand lane if the driver knows or reasonably should know that he or she is being overtaken in that lane from the rear by a motor vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed. This subsection does not apply to drivers operating a vehicle that is overtaking another vehicle proceeding in the same direction, or is preparing for a left turn at an intersection.
Every day, I still see vehicles traveling in the left lane going the same speed or slower than the right-lane drivers, creating rolling roadblocks. This thoughtless behavior creates accidents.
I have seen officers following these vehicles, and rather than pulling them over, they go into the right lane and pass before getting back in front. Excuse me? Law enforcement actions need to encourage people to obey the law.
All Florida law enforcement traffic departments should have their traffic officers make it a point to stop and issue warnings to drivers who are not following the law in an effort to educate them. After an introductory warning, issue the tickets.
Police have done this in the past with new statutes such as the seat belt law or move over for emergency vehicles. Can we have some traffic enforcement of our laws?
Dona Musitano
Bradenton
