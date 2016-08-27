Charles Conoley a superb candidate for Manatee County school board

Peter Mackey is a friend of mine. Charles Conoley, candidate for school board district 5, is also a friend of mine. I am writing to give my support to Charlie after what I consider to be an unnecessary, disparaging letter by Peter.
I have known Charlie for 14 years. He has an MBA. He is lightning smart. His high intelligence is matched by his good common sense. He is no pushover for anyone, but he can get along with all reasonable people. He does not hold grudges. He is honest and forthright.
There is a long story as to how the federal government fleeced citizens in the TARP, the federal program designed to save troubled banks from closure, or so they said (!). In fact, it was an horrendous scheme to unnecessarily close many community banks and “give” the assets to “friends.” Warren Buffet was “given” Wachovia Banks’ untold millions.
The $58 million referred to by Peter was $29 million in assets confiscated from Horizon Bank and $29 million of FDIC cash “given” to Bank of the Ozarks’ chief, who is the former law partner of Bill and Hillary Clinton and a Clinton donor. If you like the Clintons, please take off your blinders!
Horizon Bank never did fall below its state-chartered capitalization standards. State officials’ final statements to management were that the capital was still above ratio but the Feds want you closed, so we will close you.
Charlie is a fine person and capable of serving on the school board or any other position he would set his mind to. He is at or near genius level. There would be a rare person in Manatee Count who can match his financial capabilities and dedication to any task. It is from my heart and my direct knowledge.
Barclay Kirkland, DDS, MSD
Bradenton
