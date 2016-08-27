Dave Miner’s conviction, integrity valuable on Manatee County school board

I am sure that you, like me, get upset when we get elected individuals who don’t tell the truth! We want elected officials that honor their promises to us voters and officials with conviction and integrity that do the job they are elected to do and don’t lie to us.
With that in mind, then look no further than Dave “Watchdog” Miner. Dave has done an outstanding job on the school board, and to show our appreciation to Mr. Miner, let’s all vote for Dave “Watchdog” Miner so our school system can benefit from his guidance, knowledge and straightforward method of tackling the important issues at hand.
No matter their age, our students are our future and they deserve no less than the best on the school board. Dave will fight for what our students deserve, even if he has to take a little heat in his quest on the path for all our students.
Mike Horning
Bradenton
