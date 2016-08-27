Chester Bullock wrong candidate for Manatee County property appraiser, vote Charles Hackney

Mr. Chester Bullock is certainly not the right person to lead the property appraiser’s office. His only platform has been to attack Charlie Hackney’s office.
The reason Mr. Bullock may have had a bad experience is due to his own attitude and disregard for the employees of Hackney’s office. Sometimes we are unable to come to a meeting of the minds and it is necessary to go to the Value Adjustment Board.
One such case was Mr. Bullock’s filing in 2013. Mr. Bullock was so rude and intimidating that my co-worker had to alter her morning routine out of fear. We tried to inspect his property on Verna Bethany and the whole time he video recorded us. Mr. Bullock went as far as to write a letter to the office calling my colleague a dictator because he did not like her response.
Mr. Bullock claims that our office has inspected a certain parcel 50 times in one day. That is just not true. It was reviewed over 50 times in five years, because it is an apartment building with over 34 building permits, over 200 units, and multiple splits or combines of the land.
Mr. Bullock also claims that the appraiser’s office is giving away tax dollars and that also is not true. These land owners are using legal methods claiming agricultural use. What Mr. Bullock does not say is that he, too, benefits from agricultural use on his Verna Bethany property.
Mr. Bullock claims to be concerned with seniors and military personnel, yet Mr. Bullock claims both low-income seniors exemption and veterans disability. How does someone who claims over $60,000 in income get low-income senior status?
It is clear why Mr. Bullock is the wrong person!
Pedro Alfaya
Bradenton
Comments