Dave Miner a leader on improving education

I hope everyone in Manatee County appreciates their opportunity to continue having Dave “Watchdog” Miner on the Manatee County School Board.
I am the chairman of the Brevard County School Board and know Dave in my role as vice chairman of the Central Florida Public School Boards Coalition. Dave has repeatedly shown me that he is leader who brings people together to support policies which help improve education for the children he serves as well as the children throughout the state.
Being chairman of a coalition involving 13 school districts and representing the families of over one million students is no easy task, but Dave has shown me that the task can be performed effectively with grace and dignity.
It has been my experience these past eight years as an elected official that the hard work of dedicated school board members goes unappreciated because true leaders don’t toot their own horn about what they do for the organization that they lead.
All it takes is one disagreement in a school board member’s position and someone won’t vote for them. What a shame that voters don’t look at all the great things they have done to determine their worth!
Fortunately we don’t evaluate our children the way voters evaluate elected officials. Children get credit for all their successes, get rewarded and have tremendous support moving forward.
Let’s continue to support Mr. Miner for all the hard work and dedication he puts into improving education in Manatee County.
Andy Ziegler, Chairman, Brevard County School Board of Commissioners, District 5
Viera
