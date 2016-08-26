Time for a new property appraiser, Chester Bullock

Recently, I went to the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s office to discuss a commercial parcel of property I own. While I expected to wait a reasonable period of time, I did not expect to wait 45 minutes.
When I asked about how long I would have to wait, a lady said “until I finish my business and telephone call.” Well, I figured maybe someone else could help me, but was informed everyone was busy.
As I patiently waited, I noticed five people standing around and chatting with one another, and one of them was Mr. Charles Hackney, the property appraiser. I happen to have overheard two conversations while waiting. The young lady who told me to wait finally hung up the telephone with the closing comment, “I love you, too, mom!” Then the person right behind her said, “We will be out at the polls on Saturday for you, Mr. Hackney!”
Two things came to mind at this point. First, who is supervising these people? And one has the audacity to make a customer wait while she talked to mom! Secondly, by state statute there is to be no political activity inside the appraiser’s office.
It would seem it is time for a change in the property appraiser’s office. Obviously Mr. Hackney and his staff have no regard for the people they serve or for the laws of our great state.
While I am a registered independent, I will vote for Chester Bullock hoping he would instill upon the property appraiser’s staff the importance of customer service.
Steven Holly
Bradenton
