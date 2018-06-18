Separating immigrant kids from their parents is 'emotional terrorism,' writes Bradenton pastor

As a clergy person, I am diligent about respecting the separation of church and state. I, of course, never endorse candidates from the pulpit, and I only deal with political issues insofar as they are directly mentioned in the Bible or are rooted in common Biblical morality or Biblical justice.
But Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recent, direct quoting of scripture (Romans 13:1-7) has invited all of us, clergy included, to use our religious voices publicly.
Jesus said, "But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea." Matthew 18:6. And later in Matthew 19:14 we read "But Jesus said, "Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven." Matthew 19:14
I don’t doubt that immigrant children torn from their families now have decent meals and clean clothes. But they are all traumatized from the toddlers sobbing for their Mamas to the teens who know enough to be really scarred.. This is emotional terrorism. As a mother, I would have taken any physical torture as opposed to subjecting my little one to this. These terrified, screaming babies and toddlers and children are just like our babies and toddlers. Indeed, they are our babies and toddlers and children.
Christ, above all, commanded compassion and love. And he especially cherished little children.
Rev. Judith Bagley-Bonner
Faith United Church of Christ
Bradenton
