Vet appreciates Buchanan’s event

I am writing to thank Congressman Vern Buchanan and his staff for hosting the Veterans Appreciation Fair to recognize area veterans. Also connect the veterans to needed services.
Veterans seeking VA benefits, health care, employment or housing were able to meet with local service providers. As a Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, I especially enjoyed the ceremony, including the Sarasota Military Academy Pipe Band and Drum Line, which never disappoints.
Veterans play an important role in protecting our Freedom. I appreciate Congressman Vern Buchanan’s commitment to helping Veterans get the respect and support they deserve.
Frank J. Hedy, U.S. Air Force and Vietnam Veteran
Sarasota
