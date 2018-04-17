The Mueller investigation must continue

You, Rep. Buchanan, Sen. Rubio and Sen. Nelson, must pass the legislation to protect Mueller and the Russia Investigation as soon as possible. Waiting until April 26 may very well prove to be too late.
I hope it is clear to you that the country will fall into mayhem and chaos if Robert Mueller or Rod Rosenstein are prevented from continuing their investigation. All of my friends and acquaintances are prepared to take to the streets if something happens to Mueller or Rosenstein.
The resulting uprising will make you wish you had taken legislative action at an appropriate time. Please don’t allow our country to go down that road. I am frightened of the result. Thank you.
Kristin Robinson
Bradenton
