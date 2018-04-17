Trump’s recent Executive Order hurts Americans

I am 65 years old. I have paid into Social Security and Medicare since 1967. I have been battling Stage 4 breast cancer since 2013. The President’s Executive Order on government assistance, so-called “entitlements,” slipped through recently, with all the distractions of criminal bank fraud, sex scandals, possible Russian blackmail videos and long-time humanitarian crimes in Syria.
The Order is reprehensible and fully highlights this President’s racism, egotism, and total lack of human feeling. He is clueless about really working to survive. He is sending our national spirit, our civil-rights progress, our educational strides, and our global and humanitarian responsibilities back to pre-WWII. Back to Jim Crow, white supremacy, neo-Nazism and the industrial destruction of our planet.
And he is willing to throw me off the cliff. I live on $743 a month in retirement income. I receive food stamps and am medically needy per Medicare and Medicaid. My very ability to survive is based on assistance I have pre-paid for. How dare this president and the sitting members of the GOP tell me I am undeserving.
I have four adult children and four grandchildren, all in Manatee and Pinellas counties. This president and every local, state and national member of the GOP has lost nine registered voters. You truly are willing to throw me off the cliff. In the name of what? This is not the America I stand for.
Cynthia R. Finn
Bradenton
