Mouring the loss of Dr. Caltenco

Learned of the death today of a great man and kind person, Dr. Elias Caltenco. Dr. Caltenco practiced in Manatee County for more than 30 years. In my position at Manatee Hospital, I gave him his orientation when he started his practice. We saw Dr. Caltenco a few months ago and he still had a smile on his face.
With over 20,000 deliveries working for rural health, we owe his family a thank you for sharing your husband and father for thousands of hours he missed with family serving in his profession.
Carol Whitmore
Holmes Beach
Comments