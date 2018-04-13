What a horror to see that all the work and efforts to protect the American elephants has been for naught.
Wealthy big-game hunters are mightily distraught; no promises were given as to how to use their pay-to-play fees, etc. to protect them nor to increase their habitat.
Might I suggest that we not only allow, but facilitate the export of the body parts of those drowned by the “Blue Wave”; lost in the bloody, inhumane sport of politics. A lack of calcium in their spinal vertebrae may well have contributed to their demise. They will be missed for a valiant legacy accrued before they turned rogue.
The surviving gilded patriarch/leader of the herd is said to be recovering at Mar-a-Lago, his tusks having been lost in an encounter with a ‘blue’ whale. It is yet to be determined if his many injuries will turn out to be life threatening.
M.E. Martin
Bradenton
