Letters to the Editor

Stray cats in apartment complexes a problem

April 13, 2018 04:20 PM

I’m writing this letter about an article I read on April 6 in the Bradenton Herald concerning cats. To my understanding, most of the time Animal Services will spay or neuter cats and returned them back to most areas. The apartment complex I live in has so many cats, some are spayed and neutered and some are not. These cats that are brought back need food and water or they should be removed. I know by setting traps some cats will go in. But look how long they will be in that old trap with no food or water. Some of these cats were inside pets left by people who use to live here. I loves cats and hate to see them hungry. There are so many babies on the way now. Please save these cats.

Betty Holmes

Bradenton

