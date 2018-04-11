Bradenton can’t run on renewable energy

In a recent Bradenton Herald story asked the question: “Is Bradenton ready to run on renewable energy?” The answer to which would be evident to any inquisitive and resourceful student with a calculator. No city of any size, including Bradenton, can function on the unpredictability of solar and wind blight.
We should learn from a current energy “basket case” Germany, where a much touted energy transition program of the past couple of decades, called “Energiewende,” has failed miserably causing residential electricity rates in Germany to rise to a level three times rates paid in the United States. As a consequence, Germans now join the Danes in paying the highest residential rates in Europe, 36 cents per kilo-watt hour, compared to less than 10 cents per kilo-watt-hour paid in Florida.
To briefly further illustrate the folly of Germany’s “energy transition,” during December 2017 and to keep from being as electricity poor as North Korea, lights, heaters, trains, household appliances, and telephones ran on German coal, French nuclear power, Russian natural gas, and Scandinavian hydroelectricity. Clearly, unreliable and extremely expensive solar and wind provide electricity only when it is available, not when it is needed.
While Bradenton climate does not parallel that of Germany, in no country has renewable energy been developed to the point where it can provide the robust, reliable, affordable, industrial-strength power that an economy needs. Beggar-thy-neighbor renewables programs simply transfer wealth from consumers to privileged energy-related entities, thus placing a financial burden, effectively a tax, on poor and middle income citizens to support the more affluent, kind of a reverse Robin Hood.
Finally, as an engineer and student of the environment for decades, and an environmental realist, I find that unless one lives in the hinterlands, miles from a grid, mucking around with solar panels makes about as much economic and environmental sense as adding second stories to outhouses!
M.S. (Manny) Medeiros Jr.
Bradenton
