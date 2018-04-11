Deal with protecting students rationally

Sunday’s opinion column – “When is gun violence going to stop?” — displays a predictable theme. Ask the question, show recent statistics and then blame the National Rifle Association for the massacre followed by the familiar demand to “throw the bums out of office” but offers no constructive opinion as to how things might be improved.
There is a lot of blame to go around in the recent tragedy. The shooter was well known to law enforcement and was ignored. Deputies stood outside and did not enter the building while shots were being fired probably resulting in unnecessary deaths.
Tragedies like this may never be prevented but there are things that can be done to help. Train willing school personnel in the proper use of firearms. Replace signs on school doors that read “GUN FREE ZONE” and replace them with signs that read “WARNING - SOME SCHOOL PERSONNEL ARE ARMED.” Increase security at schools. Have students go through metal detectors. Limit access to the school through certain entrances. Lock all outer access doors while school is in session. While these measures seem awful to consider, things need to be put in place that really work and the American public needs to accept them.
After the 9/11 tragedy the same bums in office created the TSA. They implemented the above measures at airports. Have you read or heard about a hijacked plane lately? There is a lot of evil in the world that has to be dealt with. What needs to be done is to deal with it firmly, intelligently and rationally.
Harry Sommers
Bradenton
Comments