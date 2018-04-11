Write your representatives about gun control

We are American citizens who were living in Australia. We moved back to the United States because we love the quality of life and spirit of equality that America embodies. But the ability of anyone to get their hands on weapons of mass destruction scares me for the lives of my two teenagers who are the most precious thing in the world to me.
Please write to our representatives in Congress, and ask them to pass legislation that shows our children’s lives are worth more than an individual’s right to own military grade weapons. A ban on rapid fire high-capacity weapons, raising the minimum age and universal background checks would go so far towards keeping America great.
Rebekah Enoch
Sarasota
