Residents should not have to pay for new development

The Board of Commissioners voted unlawfully against the people of Manatee County on March 20 by approving an impact fee cap of 90 percent. During the hearing many citizens came forward to oppose the Land Development Code amendment which requires that our tax dollars pay for 10 percent of the infrastructure that is required only because of new development such as parks, libraries, law enforcement, public safety, and multimodal transportation. That infrastructure is necessary only for new development and does not benefit the taxpayers in the rest of the county.
The State legislature approved the “Impact Fee Act” to prevent just this kind of misuse of taxpayer dollars. The LDC amendment provisions stipulate that any amendment must “promote public health, safety, and welfare.”
Over the next three years, $10 million in tax dollars will be used to pay for infrastructure required only by new development instead of being used to benefit us, the taxpayers. Paying for infrastructure for future residents in new developments does not “promote public health, safety, and welfare.” It does just the opposite. For example, the Manatee County Sheriff has repeatedly said that he needs 50 more officers. Using tax dollars (instead of impact fees) to pay for new-development infrastructure is not in our best interest and puts us at risk.
Before they voted, commissioners tried to justify their vote by saying, “We know a recession is coming; they come every 10 years.” “Why not make taxes 100 percent?” “My district does not get a dime from impact fees.” “We don’t want people moving back north.” “We have to look out for those future residents who aren’t here yet.” Nonsense. The commissioners did not justify their vote, not even close. They must rescind it.
We have already contacted the State regarding the legality of the vote. Also, remember this when you vote in November and 2020.
Ed Goff
Bradenton
