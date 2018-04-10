Don’t privatize Florida’s beaches

Please tell Governor Scott not to privatize beaches. Last month, Gov. Rick Scott signed HB 631, the Possession of Real Property Bill, which on July 1 will give hotels, condos, and private residences more control over the beachfront they own, all the way to the high-tide line. Critics say the bill will ultimately give private owners more power to kick the public off their piece of paradise.
The HB 631 should not be signed into law. The Governor should not be running for the Senate.
Monica Reiley
Bradenton
