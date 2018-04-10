Great care received at LECOM Park

Kudos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, LECOM Park and the ushers, EMTs, police and firemen. I was at the March 18 Boston Red Sox vs. Pirate game when I suffered sun stroke/heat stroke and passed out. I was told it was just for about 20-30 seconds but when I came to there were two to three ushers around me and telling me the EMTs were on their way and up they came with police and firemen. The care I received from all could not have been faster or better. They all are a credit to their professions. Thank you all and to the city of Bradenton.
Gail Hunter
Bradenton
