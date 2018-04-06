Is Bradenton still the ‘Friendly City’?

Re: Rule changes to a public death. I commend Manatee County for implementing the new rules quickly so such an undignified end like Mr. Ross suffered won’t happen again. However, County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh hit the nail on the head when she questioned why the responders couldn’t have acted correctly in the first place. It seems to me their focus was more “not my job” instead of showing compassion for the deceased and his family.
Perhaps it’s time for Manatee to remove “The Friendly City” statement from the Bradenton tower near I-75 before they’re charged with false advertising.
Ken Sims
Sarasota
