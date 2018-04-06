Laws for mentally ill should be changed

Amid so many discussions and ideas for safety for our school children there hasn’t been much said about the inability of policemen to intercede where a mentally ill person is showing every sign of being dangerous to others and himself. Why are policemen unable to get such a person put into an institution where he can’t harm others?
The police routinely say that they can’t do anything, even after many calls and complaints of irrational behavior by an individual. Why are the many calls and responses not a reason to put a mentally ill person out of public life and where they can get help. It is unconscionable when responding policemen are constrained from interceding with those dangerous people. If a law governing police action or lack thereof, or orders from those in charge are the deterrent factors in police actions; those laws or orders should be changed for the protection of our children and other innocent victims.
Barbara Parkman
Bradenton
