Trying to figure out the gun laws

In 1969, the Florida Legislature unanimously passed Senate bill 43 (Chapter 69-306) which made it a felony “to have in his or her care, custody, possession, or control any short barreled rifle, short barreled shotgun” similar to laws in many states.
By Federal law it is also illegal to posses a sawed-off shotgun that has a barrel length of less than 18 inches, unless the individual has obtained a taxed permit from the ATF. That permit requires a background check and payment of an excise tax,
Many self-appointed constitutional experts opine that any restrictions on so-called assault weapons would violate the Second Amendment.
Experts please explain legally why one is legal and other isn’t.
Dick McNulty
Bradenton
Comments