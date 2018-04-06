Buchanan benefits from tax bill

It should be no surprise to anyone that Vern Buchanan will be a major beneficiary in the tax bill that he helped create and push through Congress. The idea that he is “working for his constituents” is clearly a false one when one pays close attention to the “instant polls” that he puts out and the responses from those constituents. It is also very clear when his record is reviewed that aside from some positive efforts on the part of animals and the environment, he is working for his peers — the wealthy and powerful.
With respect to the tax bill, the only people truly supporting it were the ones who would benefit, namely the wealthy and corporations. Most polls prior to its passage showed that it had minimal support from the “average” American. For most of us, the increases in take-home pay have amounted to very little (and keep in mind that out tax “breaks” will expire where the corporate ones are permanent). In fact, when people started receiving their first checks under the new plan there was the famous tweet by Paul Ryan who declared that a school secretary was pleased to take home $6 more per month, enough to pay for a Costco membership. The backlash was so severe that he immediately deleted the tweet.
We need to remind ourselves continuously over the next six months that Vern Buchanan clearly has his own interests at heart and we need to return him to his car dealerships where he can continue to rake in the tax benefits that he pushed through Congress. With a little luck, the next Congress will make sure that he pays his fair share in taxes.
Jenni Casale
Palmetto
