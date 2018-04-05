How you can help during kitten season

Though winter seems to be holding on to Florida longer than many of us would like, the chilly temperatures have done little to deter amorous outdoor cats. Kitten season is upon us and shelters are experiencing an influx of tiny, vulnerable baby cats that are statistically unlikely to survive to an adoptable age without mom.
There are a few important things people can do to help these babies. Foremost, all free-roaming cats should be spayed or neutered (the Humane Society of Manatee County is offering this service for cats free-of-charge until April 15). Secondly, if a kitten is found “abandoned,” it is important to wait a few hours to ensure the mom is not out hunting. If the mom returns, she can be trapped along with the kittens. The kittens will have a much higher chance of survival and mom can be spayed to prevent future litters.
Finally, local shelters can really use the support of citizens to help get through this season. Donations of kitten meal replacement, kitten bottles, canned kitten food, and receiving blankets, and other cat supplies are appreciated. For those with a bit of spare room, fostering kittens until they can be adopted is a fun and rewarding opportunity that frees up valuable shelter space; contact any local companion animal group or the county shelter for details.
Jamie Schindewolf
Bradenton
