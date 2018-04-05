How you can help during kitten season

Liz is a 2-month-old female domestic medium-hair kitten that is looking for a good home. Liz is one of several kittens that will be available for adoption during the Cat Days of Summer Kitten Adopt-a-thon this Friday through Sunday at several pet adoption locations in Manatee County. Liz is currently at the Humane Society of Manatee County for an adoption fee of $75, but during the Cat Days of Summer event her adoption fee is $25. GRANT JEFFERIES/Bradenton Herald Herald file photo