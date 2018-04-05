Don’t blame gun laws when tragedy happens

The deaths of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has touched off protests about the need for more gun laws. Some are even talking about trying to repeal the Second Amendment of the Constitution.
We can always count on outrage from the folks on the “Left Coast” (many of whom have armed bodyguards) who produce violent films, but claim we need tighter gun control.
How many gun deaths were caused by NRA members? Unless we count the feedback from deer, gators, and ducks, the number is zero!
When tragedies like Parkland happen, many people blame gun laws. But what about the system failures: the Broward County Sheriff’s Department that visited Nikolas Cruz 19 times; cowardly officers who remained outside on the perimeter; the FBI that failed to follow up on multiple warnings about the accused; social services that didn’t see him as a threat; the school that expelled him without helping him; and the family he lived with who knew he had serious issues, yet allowed him to keep his arsenal of weapons? Nope, let’s blame the gun laws.
And just when we think guns are the problem, a troubled youngster in Austin, Texas, sets off six bombs in a week, then kills himself. So, do we now need more bomb laws?
Did you ever hear of anyone protesting for more drug laws? In 2016, there were 64,000 deaths from drug overdose, up from 35,000 in 2005. (To put it in perspective, 58,000 Americans died in the Vietnam War.) So, do we need more drug laws?
Obesity is a contributing factor to as many as 400,000 deaths each year in the United States. Perhaps we need fork and spoon laws. Aren’t forks and spoons the cause of obesity?
Art Miller
Bradenton
Comments