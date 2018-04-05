County commissioners choose builders over citizens

Mr. Goff was right on target with his March 7 letter. Our county commissioners have abandoned the citizens in favor of the builders.
The citizens of Manatee County agreed to a 1 mill tax increase to fund schools because we see the need of our county to provide proper schooling for all.
In the March 25 Bradenton Herald it was announced that “Manatee County population up by 10,000 in a year, expected to keep growing.” Using the Manatee County statistical data there are 2.34 people per household which would result in 4,274 new household last year alone. Assuming the “.34 percent” represents children there is likely to be 1,453 new school children. If we assume 25 students per class this would produce 58 new classes and would likely require a new school and 58 new teachers.
One only needs to scan the weekly real estate ads to realize that there are likely 50-60 housing developments in our county. The builders are apparently doing very, verry well.
All these new homes will require schools, roads, water, sewer, etc. Remember that to build schools, roads, sewers and water systems it takes many years and much up-front money that the citizens must pay now.
Why then did our county commissioners cap the impact fees at 90 percent? Given the situation I suggest that impact fees be increased to 200 percent or more.
What say you county commissioners? Are you finally going to support the citizens?
William Follmer
Bradenton
