Seniors can’t afford to live in Florida

A couple of weeks ago I read an article in the Bradenton Herald about housing prices on the rise and how this was a good thing. A couple of days after that I read a piece about the increasing number of home owners in foreclosure. Contradictory? I’d like to add another insight. The average rental for a one bedroom apartment in Bradenton is now up to $750. Many fixed income seniors cannot find places to live anymore. I am sure it is true for others with marginal incomes as well. A monthly income of $1580 might get you some help with food, but it isn’t any help with rent.
I know of many people over 65 who are paying half of their incomes for their apartments because they have no choice. The problem is compounded with the outrageous increases in food, fuel and necessities that they have to go without on what’s left. Older residents are leaving the state because there are no options. Is anybody paying attention? Not so you’d notice. Houses are up to $300,000 to start again. People just got burned paying extravagant prices for property, and here we go again. Slow learners? I’ll say. Soon Florida will be one of those privileged locations for people who are wealthy. The average retirees who built Florida won’t be living here.
Judith Russett
Bradenton
Comments