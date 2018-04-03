That ‘body’ was somebody’s husband

Are you kidding me? Our county medics actually thought it was a good idea to leave a deceased person, someone’s husband, father, brother, grandfather on the side of the road? What has come of EMS in this county? It was never like that in the past.
Some ill-informed medics from Sarasota commented on social media that it was “policy.” Not in Manatee County, there was no policy to go by, they have a policy on “no sex at work,” but nothing about transferring a deceased person?
How horrible it must have been for this woman and her family to sit with an umbrella and a sheet covering her loved one’s deceased body, and waiting, this is unconscionable.
The director of EMS should be fired and the medics reprimanded and maybe even a class in empathy. The worst thing was reading comments online from Sarasota medics and firefighters, saying they were OK with leaving a body on the side of the road, so sad.
Never miss a local story.
I would love to know the details of the call they had to rush off to, I mean Blake Hospital was a couple miles away, and they have had dead people in there before and they have a morgue.
This whole situation should never have happened. So sad.
Rick Lewis
Holmes Beach
Comments