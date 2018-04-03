Story about ailing dog was moving

What a moving story of Banjo’s valiant fight with cancer. It certainly deserved the front page notice, and I’m sure dog lovers will rally to his bucket list goal of “100 selfies” with Banjo. That will certainly be “fun” for Banjo. Perhaps on one of your follow-up articles you could ask your readers to suggest other fun things for Banjo’s final days ? It occurred to me that we have hundreds of people in Manatee County who are dealing with terminal cancer. These include children and people of all ages. Don’t you think it might be appropriate to also publicize and show some compassion for their struggles?
Gene Kaijala
Palmetto
