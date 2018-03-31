Pruitt threatens much-needed EPA safeguards

One day after new data revealed widespread toxic water contamination near coal ash disposal sites, EPA head Scott Pruitt announced a proposal to repeal the 2015 EPA safeguards that had required this data to be tracked and released in the first place.
This proposal clears the way for polluters, and polluter-funded politicians, to write weak standards for groundwater monitoring and coal ash cleanups. It also attacks several core health and environmental protections included in the standard that was enacted in 2015.
This comes as the first round of water testing, carried out under the new EPA standard, revealed some shocking results. As the New Republic reported: “At more than 70 sites across the country, toxins like arsenic, mercury, and radium are leaching into groundwater from pond-like storage pits filled with the sludgy leftovers of coal burning. So far, the reports have shown coal ash leaking into groundwater at storage sites in Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas, Georgia, Montana, Washington, Michigan and Florida.”
Michael Yencho
Bradenton
Comments