School tax only kicks the can down the road

How was the school tax approved? All it took was to throw enough money — I believe I read it cost more than $300,000 to rush a “special” emergency vote to the public, instead of waiting until the voters were already headed to the polls in November. Couldn’t wait a whole eight months? Really?
No one can blame anyone who voted “yes,” something is of course better than nothing in their eyes. I get it. Teachers and other personnel are in need of a real pay raise, we lag behind adjacent counties. It makes sense that the majority of people most closely associated, school employees and family, and close friends got up and interrupted their day by going to the polls. It took a “special” vote, and so OK, it is approved.
My hope is elected officials do a better job, and be more accountable and work for long-term solutions, but of course there is another vote coming in November: the vote to allow someone new to guide our future.
How can any elected board provide raises and do more hiring, when this $33 million per year increase only lasts four years? That’s right, past all the one-line sound bytes, in the fine print, we voted to kick the can down the road, once again. How could you or I plan on buying a home, when money given today, will be taken away in four years? Our teachers deserve more than a bonus. To be able to plan a future, they need an actual pay raise. Put THAT to a vote.
Scott B. Scoville
Bradenton
