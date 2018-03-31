Impact fees shouldn’t be capped. Increase them 200 percent

Ed Goff was right on target with his recent letter to the editor. Our county commissioners have abandoned the citizens in favor of the builders!
The citizens of Manatee County agreed to a 1-mill tax increase to fund schools because we see the need of our county to provide proper schooling for all.
The Bradenton Herald just reported that Manatee County’s population had grown by 10,000 in one year, and is expected to keep growing. Using the Manatee County statistical data there are 2.34 people per household, which would result in 4,274 new households last year alone. That means there is likely to be 1,453 new schoolchildren (assuming that’s the .34 people). If we assume 25 students per class, this would produce 58 new classes and would likely require a new school and 58 new teachers!
One only needs to scan the weekly real estate ads to realize that there are likely 50-60 housing developments in our county. The builders are apparently doing very, very well.
All these new homes will require schools, roads, water, sewer etc. Remember that to build schools, roads, sewers and water systems it takes many years and much upfront money that the citizens must pay now.
Why then did our County Commissioners cap the impact fees at 90 percent? Given the situation, I suggest that impact fees be increased to 200 percent or more!
What say you, county commissioners? Are you finally going to support the citizens?
William Follmer
Bradenton
Comments