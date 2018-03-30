We shouldn’t have to subsidize Manatee builders

Do you like invitations? We residents of Manatee County have received one. But it doesn’t call for our presence. It calls for our presents — specifically, our money. How?
Consider: builders are in a blizzard of activity, both regarding the number of homes under construction and the cost of each. Everything seems to be upscale, luxurious, even mass-produced estates. If you read about housing costs, you’ll find they’re not static, even though inflation has remained supposedly low. The builders will charge as much as they can. That’s typical of today’s economy. And their product is big and expensive.
Yet there is one cost component of the package that they insist should be constrained — the Impact Fee.
This “extra” is the cost of defined essentials local government provides for the new inhabitants — like mains to bring drinking water and remove waste, roads (or extra lanes) to connect them with the traffic grid, recreation parks so they don’t overload those in existing areas, extra cruisers and deputies to keep them safe. Local residents, via the tax structure, used to pay these costs automatically. Then some decades ago, brains realized these services benefited a particular group of people and they shouldn’t be charged to everybody.
Never miss a local story.
Enter a proportionate “impact fee” for each new dwelling. I assumed developers would counteract the crimp in their profit by increasing their production. Silly me. They blithely passed the fee on to the buyers.
During the Great Recession when the building industry was in the doldrums, the public acquiesced when fees were dropped. That’s now past, but the builders don’t want the remaining 10 percent cut to be ended, regardless of prior arrangements.
We respectfully but absolutely decline the invitation to subsidize builders by taking their responsibility upon ourselves. It is not our duty.
Arlene Flisik
Bradenton
Comments