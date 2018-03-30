Where were our elected officials during March for Our Lives?

On March 24, I attended the rally and March for Our Lives in Bradenton. That rally was organized by 15-year-olds. The “kids” spoke eloquently about their demand that assault weapons be banned in Florida and nationally. They had their facts, they spoke articulately, and they showed amazing restraint in their speech about the elected officials who have been bought and paid for by the National Rifle Association.
More than 1,000 Manatee County residents were at the march. It is hard to imagine 1,000 residents turning out for anything in this county, much less for a rally to ban assault weapons, yet here they were taking a stand at a critical time in history. Noticeably lacking at this historic event (unless they were hiding in the crowd, unlikely as that seems) were any Manatee County elected officials. County commissioners show up and talk at any and every event where there are likely to be voters. Somehow, they missed this one. That speaks volumes.
As the kids said repeatedly, VOTE THEM OUT. That goes for politicians at the local, state or federal level. If they refuse to vote to protect children’s lives, vote them out. Residents should demand to know who, particularly at the state level, is getting NRA funds for their campaigns. Vote them out. Residents should expect their local leaders to take a public stand on the issue. If they don’t, vote them out.
Jean Peelen
Holmes Beach
