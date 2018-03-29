We should bring the Bible back to schools

Without fear of death penalties, Shootings and drug distribution will continue. Where the death penalty for drug dealers is the law, most of the drug problem is eliminated. The same might be applied to those who kill children with weapons. Perhaps the biggest single reason for these ongoing problems is that the fear of God and the fear of Hell’s everlasting torment has been removed from many of today’s students because the Bible has been banned from the public setting.
The Bible was once required reading in our schools. Perhaps it is time to reconsider just who is in charge and what are His laws regarding life, including the murder of our children, even before they draw their first breath. The marches by students protesting guns could better be against opioids which kill more people in a single day that all the school shootings combined.
Marty Staal
Bradenton
