Can’t we just help the people of Mexico?

I dislike the idea of a wall going up to keep people from crossing any U.S. border.
Wouldn’t it cost less to work with the Mexican government to find out what their people need?
Remember the Berlin Wall when someone printed one it;
“We never had to put up a wall to keep our people in.”
Never miss a local story.
Couldn’t the rest of the United Nations spend some money for better railroads, more jobs in better factories, and schools. Several trillion dollars to better conditions seems smarter to me than spending that kind of money for a wall. It should be an international effort not United States alone.
Chaplain Emmalou Kichmeier
Bradenton
Comments