Fake news a tradition at Easter

In springtime in the early 30s A.D., the Roman governor Pilate asked Jesus: “What is truth?” That question is still relevant today as we sift through news sources. Unfortunately, investigative journalism is rare today in a media obsessed with sensationalism, one-sided opinions, hidden agendas and financial gain.
Three of seven abominations to God deal with lies and false reports — Proverbs 6:16-19. Jesus was lied about and threatened throughout his ministry by those who saw him as a threat to their own power and influence, and it finally led to his arrest. The religious leaders brought false witnesses against him and later charged him with blasphemy for his confession that he was the Messiah and the Son of God. The false charge of blasphemy proved to be the final blow that led to his crucifixion. In irony, they had rejected the only one who could make them acceptable to God through his perfect blood sacrifice.
After his resurrection, they bribed the Roman soldiers to say that his disciples had stolen his body while they were asleep. That fake news was widely circulated along with other conspiracy theories. Forty years ago my own faith was solidified in the resurrection of Jesus through Josh McDowell, who as a skeptic spent 700 hours in a study of it. He concluded it was not a hoax but the most important fact of history.
After the death of Jesus, his disciples hid in fear. After his resurrection, they were willing to die as martyrs because they knew the resurrection was not fake news but the most fantastic fact of history.
Never miss a local story.
John Beckerink
Bradenton
Comments