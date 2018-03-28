Squabbling Manatee school board members don’t deserve to lead

In the school board’s own words, the special election vote for $33 million was crystal clear to be used for “student achievement.” The last ballot was barely counted when this school board was in the throngs of another battle. The party lines are drawn and the battle is on as to whom should be the president of the group. This on top of a claim by one member that another tried to run over him with his car. This attempt caused a statement to be made about a gun in a car.
These board members have no place being entrusted with the taxpayers’ money, especially our children’s. The superintendent was quick to point out that the wage increases would pay for the extra 15 minutes of schooling; $33 million should buy a lot of 15 minutes. Also driver raises and staff wage adjustments would be made.
Interesting to note that the best and brightest of the teachers were supposedly leaving for higher wages. What does this leave in the classrooms? The pay increase will be made on the basis of union agreement, best and brightest has nothing to do with their compensation.
Overall it seems to me that the situation has not gotten better, just more expensive. What do the board members get in their pay envelope to justify their actions?
Jim Heuberger
Bradenton
