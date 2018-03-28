We must eliminate the source of mass killings

The only real and lasting solution to any problem is to eliminate its source. First, two examples.
If one has a cancerous tumor, pain medication will not solve the problem. You must eliminate the source by getting rid of the tumor. If driving on a particular road is damaging your automobile, installing stronger tires or beefing up the suspension will not solve the problem. You must eliminate the source of the problem by fixing the potholes or repaving the road.
The same is true for America’s epidemic of mass killings in our schools, our churches, our movie theaters and our concert events. Raising age requirements, doing more background checks, or spending more on mental health may seem like we are finding a solution. But actually, we are only alleviating the effects of the problem (like taking pain medication or installing stronger tires) and not eliminating it at its source.
The source of America’s epidemic of mass killings, in all of its venues, is the availability of military type assault weapons within the general population. Until we ban the manufacture, sale, transfer and possession of such weapons we cannot solve the problem of mass killings in this country.
Other nations have the same level of mental health issues, the same influence of violent media, the same feelings of inadequacy or desperation. So, why are we the only country with an epidemic of mass killings? We are the only nation with easy access to military type assault weapons. And, that must end.
James Frazier
Bradenton
