How will gun-carrying teachers be hired? Here’s a peek

As a former teacher, coach, principal and superintendent of schools, I interviewed and hired many employees, especially teachers. Let me tell you what “Teachers Carrying Guns” will lead to when interviewing for the “Best Candidate” to teach your children in your school district.
Here is the Future Teacher Interview:
Good morning (Joe/Jane), I have read your resumé and frankly I’m very impressed with many of your highlights. I see you attained a 3.6 GPA while at ABC University, thus graduating as an honor student. You were also a student mentor for freshman, coached community soccer in the summers, all while working part-time to pay your tuition.
Let me ask you about your coursework while at ABC University. First, I see as a freshman, you needed to take Firearms 101 as part of your teacher education curriculum. According to your transcript, you received a grade of B. Tell me about that course. (Joe/Jane: “It was an introduction to various guns, rifles and AK-15s.”)
I see, in your sophomore year, you were required to take Shooting Lessons-201. Your grade was a D-, tell me about that. (Joe/Jane: “Because my hands shook so much, the instructor considered me a ‘gun law risk.’”)
During your junior year you were required to take Rifle Range Shooting Skills-301. I see you failed the course, tell me about that. (Joe/Jane: “Because I could not adjust the ‘scope’ on the rifle correctly to shoot a potential school terrorist, and the fact that I was assigned a ‘rooftop’ position, should a school issue arise, the instructor said my skills failed to meet minimum requirements for a ‘gun carrying teacher.’”)
Finally, I see you received a “Satisfactory” your senior year following the course Shooting a Moving Target while at the same time avoiding students in the hallway at the time of a “shooter attack.” Tell me about that. (Joe/Jane: “I received a Satisfactory because I completed the course. But frankly, during the class while using the Gun Simulator provided for the course, I missed the ‘shooter’ and injured three students.”)
This concludes our interview and, although you have many classroom attributes, you fail to meet our “minimum standards” required for hiring new teachers required to carry a gun.
(Personnel Director to Secretary in office): Please send in our next candidate!
Ron Nurnberger
Bradenton
