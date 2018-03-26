Teachers rallied outside the Manatee County School Board in March 2017 in hopes that the board would vote to give teachers what they consider a fair contract.
Letters to the Editor

Manatee teacher urges peers to live up to ‘vote of confidence’

March 26, 2018 12:54 PM

Thank you, Manatee County, for using your votes to support our schools. I hope that I speak for all educators when I express my gratitude to the citizens of Manatee County for putting your faith in us.

It is now up to all of my fellow teachers, as well as the dedicated paraprofessionals, bus drivers, administrators and school support personnel in our district to live up to the responsibility that comes with this vote of confidence. We have made great strides as educators in the last several years and I feel like this is one giant step toward becoming the best school district we can possibly be.

My greatest hope is that when this referendum comes up for renewal in four years, we will all look back and wonder why there was any opposition to it in the first place.

Brian Kirchberg

Economics/Government Teacher

Braden River High School

