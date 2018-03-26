Here’s what Manatee residents lose as developers reap the benefits

Now that four of our commissioners have voted to extend the 10 percent discount for developers on impact fees instead of using that $10 million (over three years) for the people of Manatee County, what don’t we, the taxpayers, get?
First, keep in mind that this is not impact fee revenue, it is tax revenue the county will now be paying for infrastructure that is required because of new development, the very thing the Impact Fee Act intended the developers to pay for but now our tax dollars will be used instead.
So, what could have been some uses of that money, things we won’t get because our commissioners gave it to the developers?
▪ More police protection, including sheriff’s deputies and vehicles (sheriff says he needs 50 more officers)
▪ Narcan Kits ($50 each) for first responders to use for drug overdoses
▪ Drug user rehab
▪ Sidewalks where people have to walk or ride bicycles in the street ($264,000 for five miles)
▪ Affordable housing
▪ Indigent care
▪ Help for the homeless
▪ Better animal protection
▪ Infrastructure repair or replacement (fill potholes, for example)
▪ Improved storm water control (could have prevented Center Lake flooding)
▪ Better traffic control (more turn lanes, for example, or “smart” traffic light controls)
▪ Buffered bicycle lanes (along Manatee Avenue, for example)
▪ Multi-use urban trails to connect destinations without using dangerous roads (90 percent of the cost of the SUN Trail is paid by the State of Florida, but the county hasn’t applied for those grants)
▪ Neighborhood parks where kids can play safely
I am sure there are countless other good uses for that $10 million than to subsidize the developers. These are all things the commissioners have publicly said they don’t have funding for. Remember this when you vote.
Ed Goff
Bradenton
