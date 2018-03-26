Manatee school board chair should resign or be removed. Here’s why.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 30 Crowd fight at California soccer game sees fan almost thrown from upper tier Pause 38 Did someone tell this Great White Shark it's Spring Break in Florida? 77 March for Our Lives walk in Parkland, Florida 243 Man rescued from car roof in California flood waters 94 Protesters in Sarasota demand end of 'police racism' 434 His brother was shot in Chicago. He’s marching with students from Parkland. 139 How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard 54 Students from across the country protest at the March for Our Lives 60 Black Lives Matters Manasota releases video taken during Sarasota arrest 131 Students take the stage at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows a heated conversation between two Manatee County School Board members that took place after board meeting on Feb. 27, 2018, and there was a close call with a vehicle. Here is a portion of the surveillance video. Police confirm they're reviewing the video and speaking with all parties involved. Manatee County School District via Bay News 9

Video shows a heated conversation between two Manatee County School Board members that took place after board meeting on Feb. 27, 2018, and there was a close call with a vehicle. Here is a portion of the surveillance video. Police confirm they're reviewing the video and speaking with all parties involved. Manatee County School District via Bay News 9