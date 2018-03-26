Manatee school board chair should resign or be removed. Here’s why.

Florida just had one of the worst mass shooting in our country’s history at Stoneman Douglas High School. The students from this school have shown incredible leadership and courage in the ongoing debate about school safety and guns. Due in no small part to their leadership and with the support of other students across our state and many other people, Florida passed legislation implementing gun reforms and improving school safety.
Superintendent Diana Greene and local law enforcement have shown great leadership on this issue in quickly developing and implementing a school safety plan. But on the Manatee County School Board, instead of leadership, we see our school board chairman involved in a physical altercation and threatening to use a gun he allegedly had in his car on school board property (he now denies this).
Students at Manatee schools across the district last week held rallies to honor the 17 people who died at Stoneman and to forward the cause of school safety. At the same time, we have had multiple threats of violence in district schools and those students responsible have been disciplined, up to and including expulsion.
How can we have a leader of our school board that shows such a lack of leadership and a tin ear on this issue? How embarrassing to Manatee County. There is no place on our school board for this person; there is too much at stake. The chairman of our school board should resign or the governor should remove him. These are serious issues that need serious leadership, and we don’t have that now in the chairman’s seat of our school board. We need to lead in Manatee County not be the laggard. If our adults don’t do it, our kids will.
Doug Hall
Bradenton
