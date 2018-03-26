Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill, June 7, 2017
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill, June 7, 2017 Alex Brandon AP file
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill, June 7, 2017 Alex Brandon AP file

Letters to the Editor

McCabe needs to ’fess up and take the blame

March 26, 2018 12:17 PM

After it was announced that he had been fired, Andrew McCabe said it was all President Trump's fault. No, Mr. McCabe, it was your fault.

If you had not been lying and colluding with some of your colleagues to overthrow the election of President Trump, your career would probably have lasted another 15 or so years.

What you and others were involved in was at least as serious as whatever the Russians were attempting to do. Take responsibility for your actions. The pension issue may be the least of your worries.

I tuned in to CNN awhile ago and Don Lemon and his cronies are continuing to reject the truth. The truth will set you free.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Daniel M Wiggins

Ellenton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Crowd fight at California soccer game sees fan almost thrown from upper tier

View More Video