McCabe needs to ’fess up and take the blame

After it was announced that he had been fired, Andrew McCabe said it was all President Trump's fault. No, Mr. McCabe, it was your fault.
If you had not been lying and colluding with some of your colleagues to overthrow the election of President Trump, your career would probably have lasted another 15 or so years.
What you and others were involved in was at least as serious as whatever the Russians were attempting to do. Take responsibility for your actions. The pension issue may be the least of your worries.
I tuned in to CNN awhile ago and Don Lemon and his cronies are continuing to reject the truth. The truth will set you free.
Daniel M Wiggins
Ellenton
