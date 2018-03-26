Florida’s Daylight Savings Time plan is anything but standard

I’m writing this on the morning we changed our clocks, so my brain may be a little fuzzy.
Let me start out by saying that I know that no matter what time the clock says it is, there is only so much daylight in any given day. That being said, this isn’t a discussion concerning whether or not the clocks should be changed twice a year. Rather, has anyone considered the ramifications that if Florida stays on Daylight Savings Time when the rest of the country changes back to Standard time, that Florida will be the only state in the nation on a different time zone?
We will be one hour ahead of Eastern, two ahead of Central, three ahead of Mountain, and four ahead of Pacific. So we can call it Florida Standard Time, which will be the same as Eastern Daylight Savings Time for part of the year and our own time zone the rest of the year.
Hopefully my brain cells aren't working correctly yet and someone can tell me how flawed my thinking is!
Tony Franzini
Bradenton
