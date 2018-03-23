Banning guns will only empower criminals

Banning the sale, manufacture or possession of guns or any type of gun in the United States will in all likelihood not slow the Parkland type events.
The U.S. has banned alcohol (Prohibition) and drugs (War on Drugs), but both created gangs, crime and killing without affecting the availability of the substances. Banning guns will likely have the same result. Guns may even become more available to the criminal element, including those now rejected because of background checks.
But I believe some changes to background checks, age requirements, bumpstops and pre-purchase training requirements could be effective.
Michael Berry
Bradenton
