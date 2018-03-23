AR-15 rifles are displayed on the exhibit floor during the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2016.
AR-15 rifles are displayed on the exhibit floor during the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2016. Luke Sharrett Bloomberg
AR-15 rifles are displayed on the exhibit floor during the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2016. Luke Sharrett Bloomberg

Letters to the Editor

Banning guns will only empower criminals

March 23, 2018 12:34 PM

Banning the sale, manufacture or possession of guns or any type of gun in the United States will in all likelihood not slow the Parkland type events.

The U.S. has banned alcohol (Prohibition) and drugs (War on Drugs), but both created gangs, crime and killing without affecting the availability of the substances. Banning guns will likely have the same result. Guns may even become more available to the criminal element, including those now rejected because of background checks.

But I believe some changes to background checks, age requirements, bumpstops and pre-purchase training requirements could be effective.

Michael Berry

Bradenton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump facing legal cases from three women

View More Video