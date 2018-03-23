Gun ownership has direct correlation with mass shootings, terrorism

Americans make up about 4.4 percent of the global population but own 42 percent of the world’s guns. From 1966 to 2012, 31 percent of the gunmen in mass shootings worldwide were Americans, according to a 2015 study by Adam Lankford, a professor at the University for Alabama.
Worldwide, Lankford found a country’s rate of gun ownership correlated with the odds it would experience a mass shooting. More guns correlates with more mass shootings and the ensuing terrorism. More gun ownership corresponds with more gun murders among developed countries, among American states, among American towns and cities and when controlling for crime rates. And gun control legislation tends to reduce gun murders, according to a recent analysis of 130 studies from 10 countries. (“What explains U.S. Mass Shooting? International Comparisons Suggest an Answer”)
According to a Scientific American article, the evidence shows more guns do not stop more crimes. In fact some 30 careful studies show that more guns are linked to more crimes: murders, rapes, and others. Far less research shows that guns help. (“More Guns Do Not Stop More Crimes, Evidence Shows” Scientific American October 2017)
In a recent video, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch turned over an hourglass and ominously proclaimed “time is running out” for those who dare to challenge NRA fantasies. To which Fred Guttenberg, father of one of the 17 slain victims of the recent massacre at the Majorie Stoneman Douglas High School, courageously observed: “If this was put out by a terrorist organization, we would be raising the terror threat level in this country."
The NRA, lobbyist for the gun manufacturers and their blood drenched profits, is strident in its opposition to any meaningful gun control legislation. It has indeed “raised the terror threat level” and deserves universal condemnation.
Robert Phillipoff
Bradenton
